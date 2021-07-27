Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 868,991 shares of company stock worth $196,364,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.33. 69,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,207. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 369.01, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

