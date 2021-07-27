Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. 30,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,056. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

