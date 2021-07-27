Stonnington Group LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $265.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,327. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

