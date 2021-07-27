Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $624,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,081. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

