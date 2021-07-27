Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 336 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 112,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,723.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock remained flat at $$175.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,858. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

