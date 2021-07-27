Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $73.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,626.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,434.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

