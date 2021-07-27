Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $752,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. 20,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

