Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 2,732 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.32. 167,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

