Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 248 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. 21,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $245.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

