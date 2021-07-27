Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.02 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $206,053.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,020,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.