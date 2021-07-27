Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.