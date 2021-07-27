Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.19. Stryker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.400 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

SYK stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.21. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

