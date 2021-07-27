Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1209 1226 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Stryve Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.11% 4.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -55.71 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.22

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

