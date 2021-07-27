Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$6.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. 6,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

