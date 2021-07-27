Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

SUI stock opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $189.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.