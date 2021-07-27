Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.50 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $67.50 million and $929,882.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.26 or 0.05902082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00127938 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,112,549 coins and its circulating supply is 323,768,351 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

