SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.13 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $53.62 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008348 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001367 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

