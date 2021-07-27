SVB Financial Group to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.96 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

