Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000.

Several analysts have commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SYRS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

