Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

