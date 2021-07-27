Tadpole Finance (TAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,120.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $14,120.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00028545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

