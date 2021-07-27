TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.51.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 1,161,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

