Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,852. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

