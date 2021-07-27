Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s share price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 15,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

