Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a growth of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TAUG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

