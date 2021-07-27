Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a growth of 842.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TAUG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
