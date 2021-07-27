Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,618,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTCM stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is also involved in the KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

