Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 39,873 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. 1,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,899. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

