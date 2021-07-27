Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,180 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Corning worth $27,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.