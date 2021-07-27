Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 53,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

