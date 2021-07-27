Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce $106.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.40 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 2,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

