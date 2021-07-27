Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,422. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

