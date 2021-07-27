Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 793 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

AZO stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,619.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,479.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,633.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

