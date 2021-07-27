Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.20. 185,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.90 and a one year high of $442.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

