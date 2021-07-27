Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

