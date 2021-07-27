Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $230.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

