Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Loews by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,349.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

