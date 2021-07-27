Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.74. 1,245,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $368.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

