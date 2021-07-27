Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Up 20%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.