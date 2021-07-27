Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.65-12.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFX stock opened at $397.69 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

