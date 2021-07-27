Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSYY. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of TLSYY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Telstra has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.