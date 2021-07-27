Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

TENB stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. Tenable has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -181.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

