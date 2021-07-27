Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 433,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Tenneco worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Tenneco by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:TEN opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,667 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.