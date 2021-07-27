Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.76. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

