Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Buy at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE:TX opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

