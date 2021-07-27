Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $645.59. The stock had a trading volume of 505,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $621.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $633.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.22.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

