Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

