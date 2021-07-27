Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

