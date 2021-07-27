Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,393. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

