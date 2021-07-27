TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

NYSE TFII traded up $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $111.95. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

