TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$144.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on TFI International from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $105.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.